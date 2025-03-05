Washington has many great local restaurants and eateries. It's often the case that those spots will have the best food. Now more than ever, supporting businesses in your community is essential. One of those local Washington spots is a family-run restaurant known as one of the best family-run restaurants in America.

The popular food publication Love Food recently released its picks for the best family-run restaurant in every state. Given the competition across Washington, deciding on the top restaurant couldn't have been easy. However, it is a no-brainer if you've experienced this place in person.

What is the Best Family-Run Restaurant in Washington?

For the best family-run restaurant in Washington, go to Highway 99 near the Aurora Bridge in Seattle. Canlis

The iconic Canlis restaurant has been known worldwide for several decades.

March 16th, 2020 Mark Canlis co-owner of the Canlis restaurant, speaks with his staff outside the restaurant. Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Mark Canlis, co-owner of the Canlis restaurant, speaks with his staff outside the restaurant. Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images loading...

The phrase, you get what you pay for is beyond true with Canlis, which the Canlis family has run for three generations. Known as one of the more expensive spots in Seattle, many online say the food is worth the price.

The Canlis brand was founded by Peter Canlis in 1950. Canlis immediately set the tone with its personal touch and top-notch personal service. Peter handed off the business to his son Chris in 1977. Chris and his wife, Alice, took the iconic brand to new heights. Thirty years later, they handed the baton off to their two sons, Mark and Brian.

Food & Wine Magazine called Canlis “one of the 40 most important restaurants in the past 40 years.” We’ve humbly received 22 consecutive Wine Spectator Grand Awards. We’ve been nominated for 15 James Beard Awards and won three. - Canlis “Our Story”

Canlis has a Wenatchee Connection.

Last month, Canlis announced that Brian would leave the Canlis family restaurant for Nashville to work with the world-renowned Will Guidara. After Brian decided to leave, Mark Canlis reached out to his brother Matthew Canlis, a Wenatchee resident and lead pastor at Trinity Church, who declined to stay put to his calling to the ministry.

Do you have what it takes to be the lead chef at a 75-year-old brand?



Mark Canlis and his wife Anne Marie, need a lead cook, as Chef Aisha Ibrahim will soon depart Seattle’s Canlis in April to open her restaurant in New York or Los Angeles.