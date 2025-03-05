Moses Lake Teen Killed In Gun Accident Identified

A Moses Lake teenager who police say was the victim of a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound has been identified.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 18-year-old Estaphan T. Espino was killed when the .22 caliber AR-style long rifle accidentally discharged inside a residence in the 500 block of Dale Road in Moses Lake on Friday, Feb. 28.

Investigators say Espino and a 22-year-old man whose name has been withheld were playing with the weapon when it unexpectedly went off, fatally wounding Espino in the torso.

The unidentified male who was with Espino at the time of the shooting is reportedly cooperating with the investigation, which Capt. Jeff Sursely says is still ongoing.