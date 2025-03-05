Wenatchee Women’s March Planned for Saturday

A women's march is planned for 11 a.m. this Saturday starting at Memorial Park.

The event is part of an international women's day which began January 2017 as part of the Women's March on Washington around President Trump's first inauguration.

The event is in support of reproductive freedom led by Women's March Network, which organizes events like this every March around the country.

Women's March envisions promoting feminist economies, reimagining democracy and ending white supremacy. The group aims to be a feminist-led movement ensuring anyone and everyone has the freedom to choose what is right for their bodies.

Organizers encourage participants to create their own signs.