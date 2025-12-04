Just the other day, my wife spotted an impressive Red-tailed Hawk swooping into our backyard while our two adventurous cats basked in the sun. Startled, they quickly darted into the bushes! We were thrilled to learn that this beautiful bird, with its striking white chest and brownish specks, is the most commonly seen bird of prey in North Central Washington. After safely bringing our cats inside, we watched in fascination as the hawk dug into the lawn, hunting for worms. What a wonderful reminder of nature's wonders right in our own backyard!

Here are the most common birds of prey in North Central Washington:

1 - Red-tailed Hawk

Doing some research - your cat or dog isn’t necessarily in danger of this 4 to 5-pound bird. Red-tailed hawks swoop down (up to 120 mph) to mainly capture small rodents (as small as a squirrel).

2 - Bald Eagle

The adult bald eagle, with its striking white head, tail feathers, and brilliant golden beak, stands out as the most recognizable bird of prey. This magnificent symbol of America typically thrives in the wild for 20 to 30 years, embodying strength and grit.

3 - Northern Goshawk

Goshawks are skilled hunters, perched patiently in trees, keenly observing their surroundings for small birds and even larger prey like grouse and crows. They also enjoy a diverse diet that includes squirrels, rabbits, snowshoe hares, snakes, and insects.

4 - Golden Eagle

Often referred to as the "big boy" of birds, the Golden Eagle rivals the Bald Eagle in size. This impressive raptor confidently hunts larger prey, including foxes and occasionally young deer. Its diverse diet includes small mammals, lizards, birds, and insects, showcasing its adaptability and prowess in the wild!

5 - American Kestrel

From high treetops or cliff ledges, they eagerly scan the skies, then dive with impressive speed to catch insects, birds, or bats on the wing.

6 - Osprey

Every day in North Central Washington, we’re surrounded by beautiful lakes and rivers! It’s incredible to watch Ospreys soar above the water, diving to catch fish. Sometimes, you might even see Bald Eagles swooping in to steal their catch! Many local landowners and businesses have created nesting sites high above the rivers, stretching from Leavenworth to the Wenatchee Valley. It's truly a vibrant habitat full of life!

7 - Northern Harrier

Visually striking, the Northern Harrier shares a resemblance to an owl and showcases its incredible hunting skills from both high altitudes and treetops. What sets the Harrier apart is its remarkable sense of hearing, which it uses to detect small mammals emerging from their burrows. It gracefully swoops down to the ground to catch its next meal. This fascinating bird primarily feasts on small mammals and birds, making it a captivating part of our ecosystem!

8 - Great Horned Owl

Hunting primarily at night and occasionally at dusk, this impressive bird surveys its surroundings from a high perch before gracefully swooping down to catch small mammals and birds, including geese, ducks, hawks, and even smaller owls.

9- Cooper's Hawk

A medium-sized woodland hawk that hunts birds and small mammals by approaching stealthily through dense cover before pouncing.

