Wenatchee High School recently welcomed back a familiar face to lead Panther Athletics: BJ Kuntz, the district’s new Director of Athletics and Activities.

BJ’s Time as a Wenatchee High School Athlete

Kuntz was a multi-sport standout at Wenatchee High School, excelling in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, and Track and Field. Her achievements earned her induction into the Wenatchee High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a versatile and accomplished athlete.

BJ Kuntz’s time at Gonzaga University

Kuntz continued her athletic career at Gonzaga University, where she played volleyball. Her hard work earned her selection to the All-West Coast Conference teams (Twice). Earned recognition as a four-time NCAA Scholar-Athlete.

Her combination of athletic prowess and academic excellence defined her time at Gonzaga.

BJ’s Time as an Educator, Coach, Athletic Director, and more

Kuntz served as Director of Athletics at Wenatchee High School for 12 years (2002-2014). During her initial time, Wenatchee Athletics achieved significant success, building a strong foundation for student-athletes that continues to shape the school's culture. BJ has overseen competitive programs while working as a PE teacher, math teacher, and coach since joining the staff in 1996. In 2014, she transitioned to the role of Dean of Students, a position she held until 2019.

Her Time with The WIAA (2019–2025)

Since 2019, Kuntz has advanced her career outside Wenatchee, serving as Assistant Executive Director at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). She later became Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Health for the Renton School District.

A Return Home to Wenatchee (2025–Present)

In April 2025, the Wenatchee School District announced her return as Director of Athletics and Activities, effective July 1, 2025.

BJ Strongly believes in Culture Over Competition

While competitive excellence remains a standard, Kuntz’s focus is on ensuring that the value of WHS athletics extends far beyond the scoreboard.

'The most successful athletic programs are those that foster a unified sense of purpose among everyone—students, coaches, parents, and community members...' BJ Kuntz via ParentSquare

“The 'WE are Wenatchee' concept is about building a culture where all students feel supported, whether they are on the field, in the stands, or in the classroom. Our sports are a vehicle for teaching responsibility, respect, and resilience.”

Wenatchee High School athletics is turning a corner

With her experience as a successful Athletic Director and working for four years with the WIAA, BJ Kuntz’s return to Wenatchee High School has a clear goal: to strengthen the connection between athletics, the student body, and the greater Wenatchee community through a new cultural initiative called "WE are Wenatchee."

Kuntz' stated goal is to put her attention and hard work to benefit the students walking the same hallways she did as a student here in Wenatchee.

My family is already seeing the culture shift

As a parent of aWenatchee High School student-athlete, I’m already seeing the results of her vision for a strong culture. My son mentioned that his team feels connected and his coaches invest in his success as a cross-country runner. This shift in focus will develop leadership that will translate well beyond his time at Wenatchee High School.

