Last year, only about 1 in 4 young Americans (28%) who attempted to purchase a home were successful. Many potential buyers find homeownership one of the more challenging aspects of life.

Although 84% of Americans say they'd like to own a home one day, 51% of those who don't own one today worry they'll never get there. -LendingTree.com

What is the average price of a home in Washington State?

The average home value in Washington is $614,235, which is a 2.0% increase from last year. In 2020, the median sale price was $452,400. Many families want to make their money go further to live well. This includes finding a good home that fits their monthly housing budget.

A recent study by Advance America found two small cities in Washington that offer good value for hardworking families. These towns provide comfort, a strong sense of community, and affordability.

Best Bang for your buck town in Western Washington

Longview is a great place for families in Cowlitz County. It is located next to the Columbia River and features beautiful rolling hills, a lively arts scene, and plenty of outdoor activities. The main jobs in Longview come from the manufacturing and timber industries.

Affordable Longview WA Photo credit Canva

Longview is in Southwestern Washington and is a short drive from the Oregon Coast and Portland’s entertainment and concerts.

The median home price in Longview is $390,477, which is about $224,000, or 36%, less than the state average. Advance America experts ranked Longview as the 120th best value in America.

Best Bang for your buck town east of the Cascades

If you're looking for an affordable home in New York and you’re not interested in Moses Lake or Longview, consider Yakima.

Affordable Yakima WA Photo credit Canva

In Yakima, you can enjoy great wines and visit beautiful orchards while living in central Washington. The city hosts the Central Washington Fair and fun Yakima Valley Hop festivals. You can also find excellent skiing at nearby White Pass.

As of 2025, the average home price in Yakima is $356,395.

The cost of living here is just 1% above the national average. Housing costs are 10% lower than the national average, and utility costs are also slightly lower. Yakima ranks 54th in the nation for offering good value for your money, making it the best value in Washington state.

