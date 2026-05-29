Summer is finally here! Memorial Day weekend has passed, the weather is warming up, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy the best part of the year. Still, everything seems more expensive these days. If you’re worried about your budget, don’t stress. You can have a fun and memorable summer without spending a lot.

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Here are some great low-cost activities you can enjoy around the Wenatchee Valley and nearby areas, all without any worries.

Sweet and Simple Strolls Around the Valley

Start the season with an ice cream walk. Bring a friend and stop by Ice for some great Italian gelato at Pybus Public Market. Take it along and enjoy a stroll on the Apple Capital Loop Trail. If you want to keep the market fun going, spend a morning at a local farmers' market. The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 8 AM to 1 PM and Wednesdays from 10 AM to 2 PM (starting in June) in the Pybus parking lot. You can also take a day trip to markets in Chelan, Quincy, or Moses Lake to check out fresh produce and handmade crafts.

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Backyard Memory Makers For Families

You don’t need to spend a lot on a vacation when you can turn your own backyard into a fun spot. Try a childhood favorite like playing Wiffle Ball for a nostalgic afternoon (tip: get extra balls). Perhaps make your very own backyard version of T-Mobile Park. Here's an East Coast version of that idea:

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When evening comes, set up a backyard movie night with a projector, a blank wall, and lots of blankets. You can also gather around a backyard fire pit or host a DIY pizza night. Ask your guests to bring their favorite toppings, prepare some dough in advance, and set up a simple assembly line.

Classic Summer Day Trips and Beach Days

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Make the most of the beautiful Pacific Northwest scenery. Try fruit picking at local favorites like Stutzman Ranch on Easy Street toward Monitor. If you want to spend time by the water, pack a cooler and head out for a free beach day. Check out places like Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee, Bimbo Beach in East Wenatchee, or Lake Chelan State Park. End your day by watching a North Central Washington sunset from a high spot, or take the family for a round of mini-golf at Tap & Putt in Wenatchee or Enzian Falls in Leavenworth. This year, let go of money worries. The best summer memories are made at home, surrounded by great people.

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