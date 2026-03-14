The USA Today 10 Best has just come out with their picks for the Best Festivals in the U.S. this year. How did they come up with this list? Their panel of experts selected their favorites in eight categories, and readers then voted to choose the winners. Our local panel of experts answers the ten best festivals in the US with the best festivals in Washington. Dig in, let's go!

Best Art Festival in the US - Orange Beach Festival of Art in Orange Beach, Alabama. This waterfront event features artists from Alabama’s Gulf Coast, along with live music, interactive demos, and a culinary arts section.

Best Art Festival in Washington: Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend

A major, award-winning event featuring three simultaneous fairs (BAM ART+ projects, Bellevue Festival of the Arts, and 6th Street Fair). It is widely considered the largest and most prestigious arts and crafts festival in the Northwest. 2026 Dates: July 24–26

Best City Food Festival in the US - Queens Night Market in New York City. The borough of Queens hosts this weekly event from April to October, modeled after popular open-air night markets in Asia, that serves up budget-friendly street food from a variety of cultures.

Best Food Festival in Washington: Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)

Bite of Seattle Photo by Dennis Zhang on Unsplash Bite of Seattle Photo by Dennis Zhang on Unsplash loading...

This is arguably the most famous food festival in the PNW. It transforms the 74-acre Seattle Center into a massive tasting ground with over 200 vendors, live music, and celebrity chef demos. 2026 Dates: July 24–26

Best Cultural Festival in the US - Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This fest turns Old San Juan into a massive street party with bomba dancers, music, artisan vendors, local cuisine, and rum drinks every January.

Best Cultural Festival in Washington: Northwest Folklife Festival (Seattle Center)

This is arguably the "soul" of the Northwest. It is a massive, community-powered celebration for Folk music, global dance traditions, storytelling, and experiencing the "people's history" of the PNW. 2026 Dates: May 22-25, Memorial Day Weekend.

Best Film Festival in the US - Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana. The annual 11-day event happens in October and features films that “inspire conversation, ignite imagination, or shift perspectives.”

Best Film Festival in Washington: Seattle International Film Festival

This is the big one. It is one of the largest and most highly attended film festivals in North America. Known as SIFF, it showcases over 250 films from more than 70 countries. 2026 Dates: May 7–17

Best Flower Festival in the US - Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground, Georgia. With more than 20-million daffodil blooms in 60 varieties covering 50 acres for six weeks each spring, it’s not surprising this is considered one of the world’s best places to see these flowers.

Best Flower Festival in Washington: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival (Skagit County)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Photo by Bridget Smith on Unsplash Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Photo by Bridget Smith on Unsplash loading...

This is the state's most famous flower festival, drawing visitors from all over the world. It’s a "driving tour" festival with millions of tulips across several massive farms like RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town. 2026 Dates: April 1–30 (Note: Due to a mild winter, some gardens are opening as early as March 21 or 28).

Best Music Festival in the US - Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania - The country’s largest free, non-gated music festival features more than 500 performances over 10 days in the summer. This year’s headliners include Train, John Mulaney, and AJR.

Best Music Festival in Washington: Bumbershoot (Seattle Center)

A Labor Day tradition for over 50 years, Bumbershoot is a massive "arts and omnibus" festival. It features everything from indie rock and hip-hop to comedy and visual arts. 2026 Dates: September 5–6

Best Renaissance Fair in the US - Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville, Ohio. Every fall since 1990, this event has been entertaining fans with themed weekends, Wishing Well Wenches, storytelling mermaids, and comedy knife-throwing acts.

Best Renaissance Fair in Washington: The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (Snohomish). This is widely considered the "best" in the state due to its scale and immersion. It transforms Sky Meadows Park into the 16th-century village of Merriwick. 2026 Dates: July 18 – August 16 (Saturdays & Sundays)

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