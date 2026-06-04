A major data breach at Carnival Cruise Line has exposed the personal information of almost six million people. This incident highlights how vulnerable our digital information can be, especially as summer travel picks up.

Cyberattack Triggered by Social Engineering Tricked an Employee

Filings with the Office of the Maine Attorney General show that an "unauthorized actor" broke into Carnival’s IT systems in April. The company said the breach occurred after an employee was tricked by "social engineering," in which hackers convince people to give up confidential access.

Carnival Corp logo (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Carnival Corp logo (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...

Over 5.9 Million Travelers Face Identity Risks

Carnival first gave few details, but official filings show the situation is more serious. The breach exposed sensitive information from over 5.9 million people, including names, birth dates, addresses, phone numbers, and government-issued ID numbers.

This security failure is especially concerning for the many travelers in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest who often leave from local ports.

Carnival is contacting affected people and offering U.S. customers two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection through TransUnion. Still, consumer advocates say this is only a partial solution. The company is urging everyone who might be affected to stay alert for identity theft and phishing scams.

Immediate Action Steps to Safeguard Your Credit Profile

If you have recently traveled with Carnival or its related cruise lines, local cybersecurity experts suggest acting now instead of waiting for an official notification letter:

Monitor Your Credit: Use the free credit monitoring if it is offered, or check your credit reports yourself at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Freeze Your Credit: You can put a security freeze on your credit files with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. This helps stop anyone from opening new accounts in your name without your permission.

Watch for Scams: Be exceptionally wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages requesting verification of personal data or financial details.

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