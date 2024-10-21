A missing Wenatchee woman was reportedly located on Monday.

According to RiverCom, authorities are in the process of returning Shahiira Harrison to her place of residence.

Harrison, a 22-year-old African-American, was spotted at home on Sunday night, but is said to have disappeared sometime thereafter. Per the Wenatchee PD, "She was wearing a light-colored jacket, Harry Potter pajama pants, and her hair is currently short and bluish-green."

RiverCom can be reached at 509-663-9911.