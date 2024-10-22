Ritzville Schools Closed Due To Reported Threats Over Social Media

Ritzville Schools Closed Due To Reported Threats Over Social Media

The Ritzville School District has closed all of its campuses today after threats were reportedly made over social media.

District administrators say they made the decision to cancel classes at all of its schools out of "an abundance of caution" after threats were made against Lind-Ritzville High School over SnapChat.

The District did not disclose the nature of the threats nor if it was a student who allegedly made them.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is reportedly working with the FBI to investigate the threats.

