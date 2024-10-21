A man has injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Othello Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says the wreck occurred at around 3:00 p.m. when two motorists were eastbound on SR 26. 21-year-old truck driver Jacob Valdez, of Othello, slowed down to make a right turn. Walter Gregorio-Lopez, also 21 from Othello, collided into the rear of Valdez' truck.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say Gregorio-Lopez was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment. Valdez was uninjured.

Gregorio-Lopez has been charged with tailgating, according to the State Patrol. It's not clear if he had his seatbelt fastened at the time of the collision; Valdez apparently did.