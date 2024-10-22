Karen Wade was named the 2025 recipient of the Leman Johnson Award at the Washington State Apple Blossom Auction on Saturday.

Wade served four years as Festival Administrator and is credited with adding events that are among the highlights of the Festival to this day, including the Food Fair, Pepsi Cola Youth Day, the Classy Chassis Parade and the Leman Johnson award itself in 1983.

Wade was the Festival administrator when her eventual successor, the current administrator Darci Christopherson was crowned Apple Blossonm Queen

"Whether it's been this role or a job I had before Apple Blossom, I would always call her for advice. She has always been there for me and the Festival for the last 40 years" Christopherson said. The pair also started the Junior Royalty program for 5th grade girls in 1994.

Get our free mobile app

The Apple Blossom Festival Board of Directors presents the Leman Johnson Award to an individal each year who repsents Johnson's longstanding commitment in support of the festival.

In a news release, the Apple Blossom Festival notes Wade's passion for Apple Blossom didn't end with her tenure as Administrator. She co-founded the art print program, served on the youth Parade committee for 25 years and was chairperson for a decade starting in 2000. She has been helping Top Ten Royalty Candidates with their Selection Pageant preparations for over 30 years.

Ward’s community involvement reaches beyond the Festival and into other community boards, the Wade Family Literacy Fund, Wenatchee Follies Guild, Community Foundation of North Central Washington, Chelan Rotary Glass Recycling, and Appleachee Riders.

Karen and Mike Wade/Image: Apple Blossom Festival Karen and Mike Wade/Image: Apple Blossom Festival loading...

Karen Wade has been a successful business partner with her husband Mike Wade at their business Frameworks and as partners in Toy Parade. The couple have collaborated with Mike Wade’s family at Columbia Fruit and are celebrating 25 years in the wiine industry as the Owners of Fielding Hills Winery.

Karen Wade will receive the Leman Johnson Award in February 2025 at the Royalty Selection Pageant, and will be honored at the All Service Club Luncheon and the Stemilt Grand Parade. For more details on Karen Wade's contributions and information about the 2025 Festival go to appleblossom.org