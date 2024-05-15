Central/NCW High-School Athletes Still Holding State Track Record
Central & NCW High School Athletes That Still Hold State Track Records
The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track Meet will be held May 23-25, 2024 in two locations.
The three-day state meet for the larger 2A, 3A, and 4A schools will be hosted at MOUNT TAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 4634 S 74th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
The State meet for the smaller 1B, 2B, and 1A schools will be held at ZAEPFEL STADIUM AT EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL
Address: S 40th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
Two boys and one girl from the central part of Washington (NCW and Central Washington) hold all-time state meet records (regardless of school size.)
100 Meters 10.25 Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School - 1997
800 Meters 1:49.87 Nick Boersma - Wenatchee High School - 2012
Javelin 167-09 Christine Kirkwood - Othello High School - 2011
Here is a list of Central and North Central Washington athletes holding track and field state meet records from their respective school classifications.
BOYS 4A
800 Meters 1:49.87 Nick Boersma - Wenatchee High School - 2012
BOYS 3A
100 Meters 10.25 Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School (1997)
400 Meters 46.23 Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School (1997)
BOYS 2A
800 Meters 1:52.16 Brigham Cordon - Selah High School (2017)
1,600 Meters 4:08.89 Cooper Quigly - Selah High School (2022)
1,600 Relay 3:20.25 Green, Ohl, Charles, Green - Ephrata High School (2012)
BOYS 1A
400 Meters 48:53 Josh Rogge - Chelan High School (1998)
300 IH 37:63 Dusty Lane - Cashmere High School (1996)
Discus 195-00 Jose Padilla - Chelan High School (2016)
High Jump 7-02.25 Terry Ellis - Pateros High School (1978)
BOYS 2B
300 IH 37.54 David Stoddard - Waterville High School (1997)
400 Relay 43.44 Staggs, Moses, Esquivel, Fields - Okanogan High School (2016)
BOYS 1B
800 Meters 1:56.70 Matt Cronrath - Odessa High School (2008)
Triple Jump 44-10.5 Marcel McLean - Mansfield High School (2013)
GIRLS 4A
NONE from Central or NCW.
GIRLS 3A
NONE from Central or NCW.
GIRLS 2A
Javelin 167-09 Christine Kirkwood - Othello High School - 2011
GIRLS 1A
3,200 Meters 10:28.5 Stacey Brown - Omak High School - 1989
Javelin 53-09 Ashton Riner - Connell High School - 2017
Triple Jump 39-03.5 Summer Welch - Naches Valley High School - 2017
Pole Vault 13-01.5 Elli Kimes - Cashmere High High School - 2016
GIRLS 1B
NONE from Central or NCW.
GIRLS 1A
NONE from Central or NCW.
