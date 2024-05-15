Central/NCW High-School Athletes Still Holding State Track Record

Central &  NCW High School Athletes That Still Hold State Track Records

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track Meet will be held May 23-25, 2024 in two locations.

The three-day state meet for the larger 2A, 3A, and 4A schools will be hosted at MOUNT TAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL

Address: 4634 S 74th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

The State meet for the smaller 1B, 2B, and 1A schools will be held at ZAEPFEL STADIUM AT EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL

Address: S 40th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908

 

Two boys and one girl from the central part of Washington (NCW and Central Washington) hold all-time state meet records (regardless of school size.)

100 Meters 10.25  Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School - 1997

800 Meters 1:49.87  Nick Boersma - Wenatchee High School - 2012

Javelin 167-09  Christine Kirkwood - Othello High School - 2011

 

Here is a list of Central and North Central Washington athletes holding track and field state meet records from their respective school classifications.

 

BOYS 4A

800 Meters 1:49.87  Nick Boersma - Wenatchee High School - 2012

 

BOYS 3A

100 Meters 10.25  Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School (1997)

400 Meters 46.23  Ja’Warren Hooker - Ellensburg High School (1997)

 

BOYS 2A

800 Meters 1:52.16  Brigham Cordon - Selah High School  (2017)

1,600 Meters 4:08.89  Cooper Quigly - Selah High School (2022)

1,600 Relay 3:20.25  Green, Ohl, Charles, Green - Ephrata High School (2012)

BOYS 1A

400 Meters 48:53  Josh Rogge - Chelan High School (1998)

300 IH 37:63  Dusty Lane - Cashmere High School (1996)

Discus 195-00  Jose Padilla - Chelan High School (2016)

High Jump 7-02.25  Terry Ellis - Pateros High School (1978)

BOYS 2B

300 IH 37.54  David Stoddard - Waterville High School (1997)

400 Relay 43.44  Staggs, Moses, Esquivel, Fields - Okanogan High School (2016)

BOYS 1B

800 Meters 1:56.70  Matt Cronrath - Odessa High School (2008)

Triple Jump 44-10.5  Marcel McLean - Mansfield High School (2013)

GIRLS 4A

NONE from Central or NCW.

GIRLS 3A

NONE from Central or NCW.


GIRLS 2A

Javelin 167-09  Christine Kirkwood - Othello High School - 2011

GIRLS 1A

3,200 Meters 10:28.5  Stacey Brown - Omak High School - 1989

Javelin 53-09  Ashton Riner - Connell High School - 2017

Triple Jump 39-03.5  Summer Welch - Naches Valley High School - 2017

Pole Vault 13-01.5  Elli Kimes - Cashmere High High School - 2016

 

GIRLS 1B

NONE from Central or NCW.

 

GIRLS 1A

NONE from Central or NCW.

