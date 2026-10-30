Have you seen a show at Climate Pledge Arena? The iconic arena, in the shadow of the Space Needle, offers a great concert-goer experience with strong sightlines and sound, plus plenty of nearby dinner options. Traveling from out of town? It's easy to get there by hopping on the Monorail from downtown.

Here are some great shows coming through the end of the year, into 2027

October 31: Gorillaz, The Mountain Tour, with Little Simz and Deltron 3030 (This epic night features not only the iconic UK group, The Gorillaz, but also some of my favorite people in music: Dan the Automator and Del the Funky Homosapien)

November 1: Bryson Tiller and Majid Jordan (The Neo Trapsoul tour rolls into town)

November 5: Teddy Swims and Allen Stone (Teddy has some great songs on pop radio)

November 6: The Smashing Pumpkins, The Rats In A Cage Tour (one of Gen-X's favorite groups from that era. They provided a big chunk of the soundtrack to my youth.)

November 10: Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean (So glad this epic pair is out touring again!)

November 12 to 15: Garth Brooks, four nights (An icon that you need to see live)

November 17: KATSEYE (This LA girl group has "Animal" playing in power rotation on pop radio across the country.)

November 29: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (A great Holiday concert tradition)

December 5: Jonas Brothers (These boys are such great musicians with catchy songs!)

December 7 and 8: Olivia Rodrigo (two nights from one of the greatest acts today.)

Olivia Rodrigo (SEP 2026) Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Olivia Rodrigo (SEP 2026) Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Winter and Spring concerts in 2027

The new year opens strong for Climate Pledge Arena, and rock fans get a heavy spring.

January 26, 27, and 29: Gracie Abrams, The Look at My Life Tour (Three nights at Climate Pledge shows how much traction her albums and radio songs have on us.)

February 7: Don Omar, The Last King World Tour (Make plans to see the "King of Reggaeton")

March 24: Greta Van Fleet, with The Kooks and Sana Sana Musica (Love Led Zeppelin? You really love these guys. Greta Van Fleet rocks!)

March 27: Staind, with Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder (the 2000s are calling...take the call and go!)

April 2: Riley Green, with Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and Hannah McFarland (the "That's Just Me Tour" offers a great night of country music)

April 9: Hans Zimmer, Live - The Next Level (Hans Zimmer truly revolutionized modern blockbuster movie soundtracks by merging traditional orchestral music with synthesizers)

April 10: Nickelback, Everything Under the Sun Tour (Go rock out!)

May 7: Queens of the Stone Age, Perfect World Tour (Make sure you see this great band in your lifetime.)

May 9: Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls, with The Struts (what a great lineup!)

May 14 and 15: Calvin Harris, two nights (It's crazy how many songs this guy has had on US and UK radio. Get ready to stand and dance all show)

Calvin Harris performs live, NOV 2025 (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Bauer) Calvin Harris performs live, NOV 2025 (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Bauer)

May 27: Niall Horan (One Direction alum with great songs on his own. You'll recognize more than you'll realize)

May 30: A Perfect Circle and The Cult (Lots of #1 rock radio songs between these two great bands)

The Summer concert calendar is light so far

Lizzy McAlpine on July 17 and Leon Bridges on August 13. More shows will surely be added, and arena tours often tack on extra nights when tickets sell fast.

Buy tickets only through Climate Pledge Arena's official calendar or a verified seller like Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or trusted 3rd-party sites like StubHub, SeatGeek, or Vivid Seats.

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