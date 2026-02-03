Dogs truly are wonderful companions. They are loyal, protective, and filled with love. When you invite them for a walk on the gravel Wenatchee irrigation path, or anywhere else, they happily walk with you. No matter what the weather is like, they happily follow your lead. They'll even brave the elements just to stay by your side. They are truly the love of your life.

Should dogs wear a winter coat when it gets cold?

Yes, some dogs should wear winter coats: We're being told to dress in layers in frigid weather, but does that advice apply to our dogs? The answer is "yes" and "no," depending on your pet's size and breed. A dog's breed, size, and temperament are key factors in determining whether a coat is needed for comfort and protection.

‘Don’t force your dog to wear a coat if they don’t want to. The stress on your dog (and on you) isn’t worth it.’ -Small Door Veterinary

If your pet looks chilly, like shivering or slowing down, a cozy coat can help keep them warm and comfortable.

Husky dogs winter via Canva

Huskies, malamutes, akitas, and samoyeds, with their double coats, were bred to withstand freezing temperatures, but lean dogs like greyhounds and all single-haired or hairless dogs can benefit from wearing a jacket.



Just like you, dogs do get cold in the winter months.

‘A good rule of thumb, no matter what the breed, is that if your dog seems cold—shivering, whining, or slowing down—a coat can’t hurt.’ -Small Door Veterinary

Small Door Veterinary is among the experts who explain which breeds need coats. Tiny canines, like Chihuahuas, can freeze in the cold, and so can puppies and senior dogs.

How about a dog's feet in the extreme cold or heat?

Booties are ideal for all breeds, as they protect dogs' paws from harmful road salt and harsh snow-melting chemicals. Likewise, during hot summers in North Central Washington, protect your dog's paws from burning pavement. Let's keep their paws safe!

