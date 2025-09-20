In my youth, I collected baseball, football, and basketball trading cards. I recently found a couple of binders with my favorite sports collectible cards from the 1970s and '80s.

Sports Collectibles are still going strong.

A recent study by Props.com has unveiled the hottest names in the sports trading card world for 2025, with baseball maintaining its ironclad grip on collectors' hearts and wallets.

Analyzing active eBay listings, the report highlights Shohei Ohtani as the undisputed leader, boasting over 727,000 cards—fueled by his stellar performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series buzz.

Fellow MLB standouts Mike Trout and Aaron Judge follow closely, underscoring the league's dominance, as seven of the top ten spots belong to baseball players: Seattle Mariners legendary centerfielder, Ken Griffey Jr., remains in the top 4.

The full top ten most collectible athletes, based on card listing volume:

Rank Athlete Sport Card Listings 1 Shohei Ohtani MLB 727,253 2 Mike Trout MLB 669,032 3 Aaron Judge MLB 582,697 4 Ken Griffey Jr. MLB 453,787 5 Michael Jordan NBA 442,134 6 Cal Ripken Jr. MLB 425,457 7 Nolan Ryan MLB 425,457 8 Patrick Mahomes NFL 417,884 9 LeBron James NBA 397,356 10 Ronald Acuña Jr. MLB 388,040

Retired legends like Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr., and Nolan Ryan prove timeless appeal, while NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James, alongside NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, round out the who's who of sports royalty.

The methodology emphasizes listing volume as a proxy for demand, revealing trends where nostalgia meets modern stardom—retirees like Jordan still rival active players.

When it comes to value, the all-time priciest cards shatter records.

* $12.93 million 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman Autograph featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant tops the list.

* Mickey Mantle's $12.6 million 1952 Topps #311.

* Honus Wagner's $7.25 million 1909-11 T206

* Babe Ruth's $7.2 million 1914 Baltimore News Rookie

* Stephen Curry's $5.9 million 2009 National Treasures Rookie Logoman Autograph.

Baseball claims 15 of the top 20 most expensive spots, blending vintage rarity with investment potential.

This booming market, accessible via platforms like eBay, blends fandom with finance. As collectors chase rookies and autographs, the hobby's growth signals enduring passion for sports history in 2025.

The complete list of America’s Most Collectible Athletes in 2025 across all major leagues can be found on the site: https://props.com/most-collectable-sports-stars/

