In the mid-1980s, Connor listened to the radio under his pillow—music stations, Mariners games, and the late-night Larry King show.

Only a few years later, he made a fill-in appearance as the afternoon news host on Seattle’s 90.3 FM, KCMU (now KEXP).

During this time, he also worked once a week as the overnight music DJ on KCMU.

Debbie Letterman, the full-time morning host, heard me talking over the musical intros.

Her advice?

“Don’t do it here. If you want to sound like a pop DJ, go work at C-89 or KUBE 93 - and you’ll never get on KUBE.” -Debbie Letterman (Morning host on Seattle's 90.3FM)

Debbie’s words were a blessing.

They fueled me to network and reach out to many small-market top-40 stations on the West Coast. I found an opening at a small station in Lewiston, Idaho. After spending the summer of 1990 there, he worked the evening shift at OK-95 in the Tri-Cities.

After working for three months in Kennewick, I got a call from KUBE’s Barry Beck, who said I was to do a tryout shift on KUBE Seattle. After doing an overnight tryout, I was hired as a part-time, weekend talent!

Connor with the KUBE 93 airstaff



A couple of weeks later, I called Debbie Letterman at KCMU and personally thanked her for saying I’d never get on KUBE 93.

I was so grateful.

Her words drove me to network and join Seattle’s best roster of on-air talent.

Decades later, Connor has connected with listeners in North Central Washington on KW3 for 18 years.

Trick or Treat the Ave 2025 (left to right: Maddy B, Alyssa, Ricardo, Nari, Connor)

As a young boy, I used to grab the long vacuum pipe and make the room laugh.

As a teen, I loved listening to Mark (in the Dark) Allen’s Hit Election. Artists that stand out from this time include Duran Duran, Falco, and Scritti Politti.

When I got on KUBE 93, it was a dream come true to play music and connect with the listeners of the Puget Sound area from 1991 to 1997.

In 1997, I became a music director at 93 Zoo FM in Spokane. I didn’t know much about programming music. What's the saying? “Fake it until you make it.”

My 2001 tryout to work at Legendary Z100 in NYC was similar to my audition at KUBE, 10 years earlier. I wasn’t nervous either time; I had an unshakable confidence that I could do it! I passed the audition and rocked the mic from the top of the Empire State Building for 13 months. (2001 to 2002)

I’ve always loved pop music. Hearing pop songs on the radio is my earliest memory as a little boy, from the 80s wave, to trip-hop, to Taylor Swift. I still mostly listen to KW3 in the car.

Connor at Taylor in Seattle

I believe that Taylor Swift is the modern-day Elvis Presley. But she has better people around her. She’s grounded, and I am still excited to hear all of her new songs on album release day.

I truly am lucky. KW3 is a heritage radio station that has informed and entertained North Central Washington for decades. I’m proud to be a part of these talented personalities.

Wenatchee via Canva

