Cooking outdoors in the Pacific Northwest has its own special charm, whether you’re by the Columbia River or in the Cascades. My favorite place to get away is Lower Johnny Creek in the Enchantments. You're not that far away from the Wenatchee Valley, but it feels like you are. Cooking outside is so good. But if your camp setup is messy, it can ruin the fun. The real key to easy outdoor meals isn’t pricey, heavy equipment. It’s having a well-organized, homemade camp kitchen and simple, tasty recipes.

The Ultimate DIY Chuck Box

A good campsite starts with a solid chuck box. Here's a YouTuber's version of this.

Another way to make your own DIY Chuck Box:

Rather than spending money on an expensive store-bought version, you can make your own kitchen with a sturdy plastic storage bin.

To set it up,

* Add small baskets or tension rods inside your sturdy plastic storage bin.

NOTE: Use one side for your fuel, a small two-burner stove, and a lightweight cookset. The other side is for pantry basics like spices in Tic-Tac containers, a pocketknife, biodegradable soap, a sponge, and a quick-dry towel.

Here’s a smart tip: attach a sturdy, flexible cutting board to the bottom of the bin’s lid with strong Velcro. When you get to camp, flip the lid onto your picnic table for a clean prep area. This keeps everything clean, organized, and ready to use in just a couple of minutes.

Easy Meals for the Trail and Camp

Once your kitchen is ready, forget complicated recipes. Focus on easy, tasty meals that don’t leave you with a lot to clean up.

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* For breakfast, get a quick start by packing single servings of instant oats with dried cherries, walnuts, and some powdered milk. Just pour in boiling water, and you’re set.

* For dinner, try making foil packets. Before your trip, chop up sausage, sweet potatoes, and onions. Mix them with olive oil and spices, then wrap everything in heavy-duty foil. At camp, place the packets in the hot coals for about 20 minutes. You’ll have a warm, filling meal with no dishes to clean.

Camp meals shouldn’t be a hassle. With a good DIY chuck box and some planning, you’ll spend less time dealing with gear and more time relaxing and watching the sunset.

A great camping/Outdoor website for any budget.

Anytime that I mention the outdoors, whether it's camping, hiking, skiing, or trail running. I'll always gladly pass along BetterTrails.com. They're local outdoor enthusiasts who test all kinds of outdoor gear and equipment and provide their recommendations for all budgets. Check them out!

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