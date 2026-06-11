The Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy who was arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm at a patron at a Roslyn bar has been terminated.

Sheriff Orders Immediate Termination

READ MORE: Kittitas Sheriff's Deputy Jailed After Roslyn Bar Incident

Sheriff Clay Myers' statement said he reviewed probable cause documents and witness information and activated the process for the immediate termination of Nick Burson from the Sheriff's Office, effective Monday, June 8.

Sheriff's Statement on the Decision

"Though one of the most painful actions taken in my law enforcement career, it was also one of the most necessary," Myers wrote. "Mr. Burson is a friend, a family member, and has served this community for many years. His actions do not erase the many things he has done in support of public safety... That said, no level of past good justifies the alleged behavior, and his actions now forfeit his right to continue providing service as a Sheriff's Deputy."

Allegations From Roslyn Bar Incident

The termination comes after victims and witnesses reported that, while off duty at a bar in the 100 block of West Pennsylvania Ave., Burson allegedly became verbally abusive to members of the public and staff. When confronted, he identified himself as a law enforcement officer and threatened physical violence. Police say he later got into his vehicle and drove past the front of the tavern while pointing a handgun at people standing in front of the business.

"To the members of the Sheriff's Office, some in the public will view this situation as a reflection on you and the uniform you wear. They should not," Myers said. "I am confident in your dedication to the mission, values, goals, and objectives of the Sheriff's Office, and I fully support you and your dedicated service."

Arrest and Jail Booking

Burson was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for crimes that were not immediately disclosed.