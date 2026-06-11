Police in Soap Lake are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Wednesday morning.

Shooting Reported on 6th Avenue Southeast

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The Soap Lake Police Department said it happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on 6th Avenue Southeast. Police said the incident began with a disturbance involving neighbors and escalated into an argument before the shooting. Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the earlobe.

Police Investigate Dispute Between Neighbors

Officials say the victim was reportedly inside a vehicle with family members when he was shot.

Officials Say No Threat to Community

Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public because the shooting involved neighbors who knew each other.