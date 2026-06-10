Charges are pending after a semi-truck trailer tipped near the Odabashian Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Semi Trailer Tips Onto Highway 2

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Vehicle Drives Through Wall at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee

Crash Blocks Traffic in Both Directions

Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours. Boesel was uninjured.