Semi Trailer Tips Near Odabashian Bridge

Semi Trailer Tips Near Odabashian Bridge

Washington State Patrol

Charges are pending after a semi-truck trailer tipped near the Odabashian Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Semi Trailer Tips Onto Highway 2

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READ MORE: Vehicle Drives Through Wall at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee


Crash Blocks Traffic in Both Directions

Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours. Boesel was uninjured.

Fatal crashes by county

This is a count of 2024 fatal crashes by NJ county, as of Oct. 9, according to New Jersey State Police statistics.

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

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