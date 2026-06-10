Semi Trailer Tips Near Odabashian Bridge
Charges are pending after a semi-truck trailer tipped near the Odabashian Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Semi Trailer Tips Onto Highway 2
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READ MORE: Vehicle Drives Through Wall at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee
Crash Blocks Traffic in Both Directions
Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours. Boesel was uninjured.
Fatal crashes by county
This is a count of 2024 fatal crashes by NJ county, as of Oct. 9, according to New Jersey State Police statistics.
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia