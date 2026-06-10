There were no injuries Wednesday morning when a resident of Bonaventure in East Wenatchee drove through a wall.

Driver Mistakes Accelerator for Brake

READ MORE: Wenatchee Police Identify Homicide Victim

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille said it happened just before 11 a.m. in the main parking lot off 29th Street after an unnamed man reportedly mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal when attempting to park and drove through an exterior wall and into an unoccupied foyer area.

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The man did not have any passengers in his vehicle.

Extensive Damage Reported

Caille said there was extensive damage to the building and vehicle.

A similar incident happened in March 2020 when a sedan left Sunset Highway and ran into the building.