A first-of-its-kind sustainable aviation fuel facility cut the ribbon in Moses Lake yesterday.

AirPlant One Begins Commercial Operations

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Twelve, a company that produces fuels and chemicals using carbon dioxide and renewable electricity, opened AirPlant One - the first commercial-scale facility in the United States to produce E-Jet fuel made from CO2 and renewable electricity.

Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Jet Fuel

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The ribbon cutting took place at the Moses Lake facility with Alaska Airlines and Microsoft. Officials say it marks the beginning of commercial-scale production and sets the stage for commercial flights in the U.S. powered by jet fuel made from air.

"We broke ground on AirPlant One with a simple thesis: that the fuels powering the global economy could be made from renewable electricity and air, anywhere in the world,” said Nicholas Flanders, Co-Founder and CEO of Twelve. Today, that thesis is operational, and Alaska Airlines will fly on fuel made right here in Washington State. This is what American industrial electrification looks like."

Alaska Airlines Commits to Fuel Purchase

Twelve's partnership with Alaska Airlines involves a large-scale purchase from the facility, which made financing and construction possible.

Microsoft Supports Facility Expansion

Microsoft supported the scale-up of AirPlant One through a strategic investment.

What's Next for AirPlant One

Company officials said AirPlant One is expected to serve as a model for future commercial-scale production of sustainable aviation fuel.