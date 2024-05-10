Northwest Coffee Company asks you to “Drink One for Dane”

Early Thursday morning, my friend Kevin saw me walking towards the KPQ building on Wenatchee Avenue. He pulled over to say hello. The last time we chatted, he mentioned that Shannon, his wife was diagnosed with ALS.

A horrible disease that currently doesn’t have a cure.

Kevin told me about the upcoming Dutch Bros campaign to help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and their mission to find a cure and end ALS.

What is Dutch Bros Doing?

For every drink you purchase at Dutch Bros, this coming Friday - May 17, 2024 - The Dutch Bros Foundation will donate to MDA.

“Drink one for Dane!”

Who is the MDA Foundation?

MDA is a non-profit organization in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

Who is Dane?



Dutch Bros was created by two brothers, Dane & Travis Boersma.

In 2009, Dane Boersma passed away due to having ALS.

Here’s What Dutch Bros Wrote



"When we lift our cups to Drink One for Dane, we're not only honoring the legacy of Dane Boersma, we're igniting hope across the ALS and neuromuscular disease communities. We're telling the world that we believe in the promise of MDA's research to end ALS and reaffirming our commitment to bold action in the face of a disease that takes too many, too soon. Every beverage fuels our momentum and that momentum fuels our certainty that we can - and will - defeat ALS," - MDA chief marketing officer, Morgan Roth

Every year Dutch Bros holds the “Drink One for Dane” campaign to support medical research to find a cure for the disease.



Drink One for Dane - and Shannon.