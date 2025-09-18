The Columbia River Plein Air Paint Out is this weekend in Wenatchee.

Area artists are invited to compete for cash prizes for the winning entries depicting the Columbia River.

"Plein air" is a French term that means "in the open air," where artists paint outdoors with a canvas and easel and try to capture the natural light and movement of their surroundings. Artists like Monet and mid-19th-century impressionists were early practitioners of the style.

Get our free mobile app

The event is hosted by the Two Rivers Gallery. Artists must create a new composition of a scene near the Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. The painting must be done on the scene, and artists may not use photographs. The artist's blank papers, canvas, or panels will be registered at Two Rivers Gallery on Saturday morning. Completed works will be submitted on Sunday afternoon.

A notable local artist, Rod Weagant, will judge entries, with a first-place award of $700, $500 for second place, a $300 third-place prize, and $50 prizes for honorable mentions. Winning entries will be on exhibit at Two Rivers Gallery through October and featured at the October 3rd First Friday Reception. Two Rivers Gallery is located at 102 N. Columbia Street in Wenatchee.

Complete rules are available HERE