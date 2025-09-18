Chelan County Sheriff's Office used a SWAT Team to arrest a Wenatchee man accused of making violent threats online towards children.

How the Arrest Unfolded

Sheriff's Office Chief Seth Buhler said deputies responded Friday, Sept. 12, to a report of harassment and threats in Leavenworth. Investigators learned the threats came after an exchange on social media where 40-year-old Casey Garrison allegedly celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

What Officials Discovered Online

When the reporting party challenged him, Garrison allegedly made statements such as, "the next time your kids go to school, I will make sure they die of gun shooting," and, "maybe it's your child that gets shot in the head with a gun."

The Sheriff's Office said investigators immediately notified schools and law enforcement agencies after learning Garrison lived in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force and East Cascade SWAT Team arrested Garrison at his home on Palouse Street later that night.

Charges and Booking

Police booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of threats to kill and making bomb threats. The press release did not detail any alleged use of explosives.

Buhler said threatening to shoot children at schools will not be tolerated.