For many people in North Central Washington, stopping at Dutch Bros in the morning is a regular habit. It’s a quick chat about what to order and a caffeine boost to start the day. But this Friday, May 15, that blue cup will mean more than just a morning treat. It will be a lifeline for families in our community.

It’s time for the annual "Drink One for Dane" day. For every drink sold, the Dutch Bros Foundation will donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to help fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

A Story Close to Home The numbers about ALS can seem distant, but the reality hits close to home. A few years ago, my friend, Kevin, told me the heartbreaking news that his wife, Shannon, had been diagnosed with ALS. This disease slowly takes away the ability to walk, to hug, and eventually, even to breathe. Recently, Kevin shared how much the disease has affected their lives. Shannon can no longer use her legs, and her hands and arms are getting weaker. Still, Kevin found something to be grateful for. "Her breathing is doing great," he told me. In the middle of such a tough diagnosis, that "life-giving air" feels like a win. It reminds us why finding a cure matters so much.

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The Legacy of Dane Boersma The event is named after Dane Boersma, who, with his brother Travis, founded Dutch Bros. Dane died from ALS in 2009, but his "optimism and radical kindness" live on through this campaign. By turning a simple coffee run into a major fundraiser, the company ensures Dane’s legacy supports other families facing the same struggle. The MDA uses these donations to support research, advocacy, and care for people with ALS. As Morgan Roth from the MDA says, every drink sold "ignites hope" and helps move us closer to a world where ALS no longer takes our loved ones too soon. How You Can Help On Friday, May 15th, whatever drink you choose—whether it’s a Rebel, a Freeze, or just an Americano—will help support this cause. No matter if you visit the stands in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, or anywhere else in the state, you’ll be helping fund the research that families like Kevin and Shannon depend on. This Friday, let’s raise our cups together. Let’s drink for Dane, for Shannon, and for a future without ALS.

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