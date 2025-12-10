After years of community complaints and repeated patrol calls, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Code Enforcement team is moving the property at 2474 Lemaister Avenue toward cleanup and compliance.

Years of Complaints and Disturbances

Sergant Dan McCue leads the Code Enforcement team and says the property at 2474 Lemaister Ave. has been the source of issues, including excessive trash pileups and domestic disturbances for more than three years.

"It has to rise to a point as being enough that you're no longer... harming yourself and your own property, but it's starting to spill out and affect others around you," Sergeant McChue said. "Obviously, you want to respect property rights... but once it starts to harm others, those people deserve a remedy as well."

Fines, Liens, and Enforcement Measures

Sergeant McChue said the county placed fines and liens on the property to enforce compliance. Ultimately, a local company purchased the property, which alleviated the liens from the former property owner.

"First of all, we try to work with the property owner," Sergeant McChue said. "This was a pretty severe case, where we just weren't getting anywhere, and that's where we start the process of fines and putting liens on the property."

Partnerships in Cleanup Efforts

Sergeant McChue said multiple agencies assisted in removing the trash surrounding the property, and the Sheriff's Office has a partnership with the Community Development team. They played a major role in cleaning up the property.

The Sheriff's Office says it will continue to ensure the quality of life of citizens is maintained, and problem properties are addressed responsibly and effectively.