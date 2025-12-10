Pete Serrano’s brief run as eastern Washington’s top federal prosecutor ended Tuesday, but his time with the Department of Justice might not be over.

Tuesday marked his final day as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Serrano was appointed in August and could serve up to 120 days while awaiting Senate confirmation. But President Trump never nominated him, and his chances were slim anyway.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray opposed his selection and said she would use the Senate’s “blue-slip” (see below) process to block the Pasco lawyer from being confirmed to the federal post.

Still, Serrano could return to the job soon. Federal judges in the district can choose to reappoint him with no time limit, or select someone else. The Trump administration could also place him in another federal post that doesn’t require Senate approval.

Serrano has drawn parallels to Alina Habba, Trump’s unsuccessful pick for U.S. attorney in New Jersey, who lost her bid to remain in the role but was hired this week as a senior adviser to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Serrano moved to Pasco in 2015, founded the conservative Silent Majority Foundation, and previously served on the Pasco City Council. He’s the third person to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in eastern Washington this year, overseeing a staff of about 79 employees.

**The Senate blue slip is a tradition allowing home-state senators to approve or block nominees for federal judgeships, U.S. attorneys, or marshals. Withholding or returning a negative slip often stops a nomination, though how strictly it’s enforced depends on the Judiciary Committee and the political climate.