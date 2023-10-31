Town East of the Cascades, Named One of the Most Expensive in USA

There is a lot to love about living in Washington.

Some areas of Washington seem reasonable and affordable. Real estate in Western Washington - especially anywhere near the Puget Sound area - gets more expensive. With that, it is interesting that no small town in Western Washington was named the most expensive in the country.

One Washington town made the list - East of the Cascades. We'll get to that in a moment.

What is the median home value in Washington state?

‘As of August 2023, the median home price in WA on single-family homes is $574,925. The median single-family home value for properties over the last 12 months is $585,260.’ -Attomdata.com

How much does the average person make in Washington state?

'The average salary in Washington is $73,057 per year or $35.12 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $41,281 per year while most experienced workers make up to $135,015 per year.' - Talent.com

LendingTree gave a list of 50 towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 with the most expensive median home values.

Ellensburg, Washington Named in The Top Ten Most Expensive Towns in America.

According to this recent survey, Ellensburg, Washington, was named the 9th most expensive small town to live in - The report compared towns with the most expensive real estate to the annual income.

The median home value in Ellensburg is $352,900, meaning it’s valued in the same ballpark as Salt Lake City, Utah’s median value of $361,600.

Ellensburg has a population of 44,147 people with a median household income of $64.134.

Ellensburg was one of three towns on the list from the Pacific Northwest. Hailey, Idaho was ranked as the 5th most expensive town in America. Hood River, Oregon came in 7th on the list from Lending Tree.

Ellensburg is in the mix with towns and cities across America - with highly desirable real estate in America. Check out the top ten list below:

1 - Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

2 - Jackson, Wyoming

3 - Breckenridge, Colorado

4 - Steamboat Springs, Colorado

5 - Hailey, Idaho

6 - Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

7 - Hood River, Oregon

8 - Juneau, Alaska

9 - Ellensburg, Washington

10 - Los Alamos, New Mexico

