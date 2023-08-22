Ellensburg Rodeo Queen, and the Centennial Celebration

100 years of the Ellensburg Rodeo. What a milestone! Beginning in 1923 to now, we are so blessed with the downhome rush of the Ellensburg Rodeo, loved by many, viewed by millions!

100th Anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo

Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-4

Rockin’ The Chutes Aug. 31

I recently spoke with Ellensburg Rodeo Queen, Alexis Andrews.

Aly: Queen Alexis, how did you become Queen?

Queen Alexis: My family has always been a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo, and I have always enjoyed the events. I've volunteered and even had paid positions within the organization.

She was crowned Queen in Jan. 2023.

Aly: What are some of your responsibilities?

Queen Alexis: Travelling to different parades, representing the Ellensburg Rodeo and being a part of our community.

Aly: What do you like most about being Queen?

Queen Alexis: Being involved with all things rodeo and representing the Ellensburg Rodeo locally and internationally.

Aly: Tell us about the Centennial Celebration!

Queen Alexis: We got to paint our Water Tower in honor of 100 years of the Ellensburg Rodeo, it began all the way back in 1923, and we've been doing things around town with a "downtown trail map," so that people support our local businesses as well.

Aly: What would you like to add? Anything personal?

Queen Alexis: There seems to be a stereotype with Rodeo Queens, and I just want those to know, anyone can be a Queen, and represent in the best way possible. Also, get your tickets and fast, things are already being sold out! You don't want to miss out!

