As we move into October, our morning routine now involves finding a hoodie or jacket. The leaves are starting to change, showing shades of yellow and orange.

Do you have a favorite place to see the colorful autumn colors, here in the Northwest?

My favorite place over the years has been driving up Blewett Pass. The leafy deciduous trees really pop in the days leading up to Halloween.

The magazine Country Living curated the 55 best towns across America to see the fall colors. Not surprisingly, many locations from New England and the Eastern Seaboard made the list.

Three towns from the Pacific Northwest made the Best 55 Towns to see the Fall leaves.

Vale, Oregon

The brave homesteaders traveling west along the Oregon Trail in the 1800s regarded this location as the first rest stop in Oregon. The ideal time to visit is from mid to late October when the surrounding mountains and hillsides are adorned with vibrant fall colors.

Vale, near Boise, made it to the #37th best place to watch the colors turn.

Naches, Washington

My family has made pit stops in this town on the way to White Pass. It’s also a good place to grab a bite to eat before driving up to Chinook Pass, a scenic route leading to Mount Rainier National Park. This area is another fantastic spot to enjoy fall colors, especially for those coming from the eastern and central parts of Washington.

Naches was listed as the 43rd best Fall location in America.

Sandpoint, Idaho

One of my wife's and my favorite towns in all of the Pacific Northwest. This great small town, along the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, sits at the foot of the Schweitzer Ski Resort. The side of this beautiful hillside comes to life with bright fall colors.

Sandpoint is ranked 47th in the nation for vibrant Autumn colors.

