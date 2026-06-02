For people in Washington, two big financial concerns stand out: how much a home costs and how much their investments are worth.

A r ecent study by Coventry Direct analyzed Google search data to identify which financial questions and terms are most important to people across the country. In Washington, the results show that many people are focused on navigating a tough real estate market and building long-term wealth.

The Biggest Question: "What Is the Mortgage Rate?"

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This question shows what life is like in places like the Wenatchee Valley and throughout Washington, where high housing costs and limited options make real estate a big topic. First-time buyers, homeowners thinking about refinancing, and people watching the economy all pay close attention to mortgage rates. Since interest rates can change and affect monthly budgets, many people feel they need to keep up with the latest numbers.

Market Focus: Why "Stock" Is the State's Top Search Word

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People across Washington, from tech workers in the west to farmers and business owners in the center of the state, pay close attention to the stock market. The large number of searches for "Stock" shows that many are interested in investing, following market trends, and finding ways to grow their money. In Washington, keeping an eye on the stock market is a normal part of managing finances.

Navigating the Future: Building Financial Security in Washington

In the end, online searches in Washington show that people want to be smart with their money and feel secure. By watching mortgage rates and the stock market, they are trying to protect their investments now and plan for a better future.

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