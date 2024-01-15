Why You Should Be Keep A Quarter In Your Freezer in Washington

Why you should always put a coin on a frozen cup of water before your area encounters thunderstorms, wildfires, wind storms, or any kind of weather or situation that could knock out the power in your area. If you plan on leaving for a week's vacation or longer - this is especially a great indicator that your food is healthy and good for your family to consume.

It's called the one-cup tip.

Grab a coffee cup.

Fill the coffee cup with water, and then place the cup in your freezer. Once the cup of water is frozen solid, place a quarter on top of the ice in the cup, and leave the cup in your freezer.

How can you know if your food has thawed - and then froze again?

If you were away - and out of town for a week-long vacation. How would you know if thunderstorms could have knocked the power out in our neighborhood?

After taking the suitcases out of your vehicle - you can open up your freezer to observe your frozen cup of water.

If you see your quarter still sitting on top of the frozen cup of ice.

You’re good.

If the quarter is either on the top or in the middle of the cup

Your food may still be ok.

If the quarter has fallen to the bottom of the cup

it means all the food in your freezer had defrosted while you were gone. You will have then to throw away all of the perishable food in your freezer.

INFO: Country Living