A major food recall is underway in the US for frozen products that might contain glass fragments, which could cause choking or injury if eaten. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced an expanded recall affecting Ajinomoto Foods North America in Portland, Oregon.

Key Recall Details

The recall was expanded last week, on March 3, 2026

The expanded recall adds about 33.6 million more pounds . In total, nearly 37 million pounds (about 36,987,575 pounds) of various frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) and not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) products are affected.

Chicken and pork fried rice

Ramen (e.g., shoyu ramen bowls)

Shu mai (dumpling) products

Brands involved

Ajinomoto, Trader Joe's (such as Chicken Fried Rice, Vegetable Fried Rice, Japanese Style Fried Rice, Chicken Shu Mai), Kroger (including store-brand items), Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and others. On — A USDA investigation found that carrots used as an ingredient were the likely source of the glass fragments.

The issue came to light after several consumers reported finding glass in the products. There were four complaints at first, and more followed as the problem became known.

These products were shipped across the US, with some also sent to Canada and Mexico.

Best-by and use-by dates vary, but most fall between late February 2026 and August 2027. For example, some items are dated from March 4, 2026, to February 10, 2027. Check your packaging for exact dates.

This recall is considered a potential health hazard because swallowing glass could cause serious injury. So far, no injuries have been reported.

If you have any of these products, check your freezer. Throw them away right away or return them to the store for a refund. Do not eat them.

For a complete list of affected products, codes, and details, check the official USDA FSIS recall notices by searching for 'Ajinomoto Foods recall' on fsis.usda.gov . If you bought any of these, it’s safest to throw them out to avoid any risk. This is one of the largest recent recalls for foreign material in frozen convenience foods, so it’s worth double-checking if you buy Asian-inspired frozen meals from these stores.

