I'm the dad of a 25-year-old daughter. She and her friends are coming into their own as adults. Gen Z is now entering adulthood. Even though this generation grew up with technology and is changing culture, politics, and work, figuring out your twenties is still something everyone goes through. Despite their eye-rolling at older generations, Gen Z is reaching the point where they realize life doesn’t come with instructions.

It’s interesting that the ten big lessons Gen Z is facing now are ones Gen Xers and Millennials, who were born in the late 60s, ’70s, and ’80s, have known for years, simply from having more life experience.

Growing Pains in a Digital World

not everything easy is right, and growth requires real discomfort. In a world of instant gratification and algorithmic shortcuts, true personal development still takes time and friction. They are learning that quiet time isn't something to avoid; stepping away from the constant noise of notifications is essential for mental clarity. According to a recent feature on YourTango, today’s young adults are realizing that, and. In a world of instant gratification and algorithmic shortcuts, true personal development still takes time and friction. They are learning that; stepping away from the constant noise of notifications is essential for mental clarity.

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Redefining Success and Accountability

In the real world, the illusion of corporate loyalty is fading fast. Gen Z is discovering that your job doesn't need to be your life’s purpose, turning instead to the realization that money buys freedom and autonomy rather than just status. They are also confronting the hard truth that life is unfair and uncertain, and ultimately, nobody is coming to save you—taking personal accountability is the only way forward.

Real Connection and the Ultimate Secret

Even the most connected generation in history is finding that digital connection doesn’t equal human connection. They are learning that relationships take effort, and sadly, not all relationships last forever. But perhaps the most comforting realization of all for Gen Z is a secret the rest of us have harbored for decades: most people don’t actually know what they’re doing. Fake it until you make it is a real thing!

Adulthood isn't about having it all sorted out; it’s about learning as you go. For Gen Z, leaning into the hard-earned wisdom of those who walked the path before them might just make the journey a little smoother.

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