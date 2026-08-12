A new survey from Careerminds asked 600 employees to define two dozen common workplace phrases. The survey highlights a significant generational gap in workplace communication, suggesting that younger employees may be less familiar with the jargon and idioms commonly used by older colleagues.

Twenty-Four Phrases, One Confused Generation

Gen Z workers understood an average of just 5.3 out of 24 — the lowest score of any age group by a wide margin. These aren't obscure terms, either. They're the kind of phrases that get tossed around in every Monday meeting from Seattle to Spokane.

Part of the problem is timing. Most of this jargon predates Gen Z's arrival in the workforce, and nobody teaches it in school. It just gets absorbed, or it doesn't.

The Phrases That Stumped Them Most

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"Let's take this offline" tripped up nearly three-quarters of Gen Z respondents — only 26% understood it means continuing a conversation privately after a meeting. "Push the envelope" fared even worse, with just 18% able to define it as challenging limits or trying something new. "In the pipeline" landed similarly, with only 28% of Gen Z workers grasping that it means something's being worked on but isn't ready yet.

Then there's "move the needle." Only 15% of Gen Z employees knew it means making a noticeable impact — and honestly, older workers weren't much sharper. Just 18% of all employees surveyed, across every generation, could define it correctly.

A Reminder for Wenatchee Valley Offices

For local employers managing multigenerational teams — a pretty common setup in the orchards, the hospitals, the small businesses lining downtown Wenatchee — this is worth a second thought before the next staff meeting. A manager saying "let's circle back on this once it's further down the pipeline" might feel perfectly clear to them and completely baffling to a 23-year-old six months into the job.

The fix isn't complicated. Plain language works. Say what you mean, skip the metaphor, and save "push the envelope" for people who've actually heard it before.

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