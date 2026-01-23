Have you noticed your grocery store budget goes over what you planned to spend? How can you ratchet back down to meet your monthly spending goals? On a side note, do you have a mid-week grocery shopping routine to avoid crowds and take advantage of better deals? I’ve read on Reddit that some of you will play a playlist on your earbuds to focus on getting your shopping list done and avoid adding random snacks to your cart. Listening to music can cut your spending by up to 30%!

Here are some tried-and-true hints to help get your grocery bill down

Listen to music as you shop for food. Why is this such a great idea? It keeps you upbeat and positive, helping you move through the aisles and making you less likely to impulse-buy or notice end-cap displays. The slower you shop, the more you tend to overspend.

Canva Keeping on the grocery store perimeter will help your budget via Canva loading...

To make smarter purchasing decisions, shop after eating. Shopping on an empty stomach can lead to impulsive buys of unhealthy snacks. Being satisfied helps you stick to your list and make choices that align with your budget and dietary goals.

Get our free mobile app

Stick to the perimeter of the store (fresh produce, proteins) where healthier/less processed items are, and avoid the middle aisles unless needed.

Using a shopping list helps! via Canva Using a shopping list helps! via Canva loading...

Use a shopping list app or paper list to help you stay focused.

Compare unit prices, focusing on the price per ounce rather than just the sticker price.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker