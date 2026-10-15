When the Chelan County PUD moved from downtown Wenatchee to its much larger campus in Olds Station, it left behind a big, quiet building. The Wenatchee Valley Museum has found a use for it. The Haunt returns this October with a new experience, and the pitch is simple. Guests tour a vacant building. Or is it vacant?

Groups will follow a guided tour deep into the old PUD offices, past stairways, dark corners, and confined spaces. The museum’s tagline says it plainly: fear is real.

Dates, Tickets, and How It Works

The Haunt, located at 330 N. Wenatchee Avenue, runs October 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30. Check in anytime between 6 and 9 p.m. Your ticket is valid for that whole window, and the last tour leaves around 9.

Tickets cost $25 when you pre-register and $30 at the door. If you buy by 4 p.m. on the night you plan to go, you still save the $5. Wait times vary, and tickets have been known to sell out, so buying ahead is smart. You can bring a group of up to ten, though larger parties may be split up.

Wenatchee Valley Museum/Canva Wenatchee Valley Museum/Canva

Safety Notes and a Call for Volunteers

The museum is upfront about what to expect. The attraction includes bright flashing lights, lasers, fog machines, loud noises, startle effects, and dark areas. It isn’t recommended for children under 13, and it’s not for anyone with asthma, heart conditions, a seizure disorder, or claustrophobia. Guests will be recorded on camera. No refunds are given.

The crew is also looking for volunteers. The museum wants actors who don’t mind lurking in a dark hallway, but it also needs behind-the-scenes help with resets, operations, and backstage support. You don’t need haunt experience or a theater background. You don’t even have to be good at screaming.

For Wenatchee Valley families who’ve driven past that building for years, this is a chance to see the inside before it takes on its next life. Go with friends, bring your courage, and check the museum’s site for tickets for your preferred night.

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