11 Injured When Semi-Truck Hits Small Bus On SR-24 Near Mattawa

The Washington State Patrol is reporting that 11 people have been injured in a two-vehicle accident in Grant County this morning.

Trooper Jeremy Weber tells KPQ News the collision occurred at around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 24 (SR-24) and Road 24 Southwest about 10 miles east of Mattawa, when a tanker truck smashed into a minibus carrying a load of migrant farm workers.

The crash caused injuries to a total of 11 people involved in the accident, but Weber couldn't say if the driver of either vehicle are among them or how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All 11 of the injured have been transported to area hospitals for treatment, but their current medical status is not known.

Weber says SR-24 is expected to be closed into the late morning and possibly early afternoon hours while investigators work the scene, and more details will be released later today, including how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back with this page for more information as it becomes available.