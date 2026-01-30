Say goodbye to habits that can hold you back from living a healthier, longer life! While there's no magic solution to longevity, research shows that a significant number of adults over 65 in the U.S. are facing chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Luckily, experts from “Today” have identified certain habits to let go of to reduce these risks. Embracing positive changes can lead you toward a brighter, healthier future. Let's take this journey together and prioritize our vitality!

Here are those bad habits:

Sitting still for too long - A sedentary lifestyle has long been associated with health issues, from back pain and "dead butt" syndrome to obesity and inflammation. It can increase the risk of heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, cancer, and premature death. Consider purchasing a standing desk for your workspace.

Eating Ultraprocessed Meats Regularly - Lean into the Mediterranean diet instead.

Isolating Yourself Too Much: Being alone is harmful to people because we are social beings. Prolonged isolation raises cortisol levels and can lead to cognitive decline, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and even premature death, resulting in "social pain" that manifests as physical illness.

Ignoring Sleep Problems - A lack of good sleep can lead to severe long-term health, mental health, and safety consequences. Chronic, untreated sleep issues (like apnea or insomnia) significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and obesity.

Skipping Routine Doctors' Visits - Skipping routine doctors' visits is detrimental because it delays the early detection of serious, often silent conditions like cancer or heart disease, making them harder to treat. Regular check-ups are essential for managing chronic conditions, staying up to date on vaccinations, and establishing a baseline for your health, which helps prevent illness rather than just treat it.

