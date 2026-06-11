If you’ve ever made your way through the busy Wenatchee Bridal Premiere at the Town Toyota Center, you know it’s not easy to stand out. A few years back, local stylist Stephanie Sheasley managed to do just that. Set up across from my wedding DJ booth, she connected with dozens of brides-to-be, showing off the friendly, personal touch that’s become her trademark.

Stephanie grew up in Wenatchee and has spent more than twenty years honing her skills. In 2021, she used her experience to open her own salon, Hologramhair Lounge. It’s right downtown at 113 Orondo Avenue, next to McGlinn’s Restaurant, and has quickly become known as a lively, welcoming place for creative hair styling.

A Personalized, Pressure-Free Approach to Hair Care

Stephanie offers a wide range of modern hair services, from custom consultations and color matching to on-site styling for weddings and photoshoots, as well as bold fantasy colors. If you want something fun, she also hosts "Tinsel parties" and creates festival braids right at the salon.

What really makes Hologramhair special is Stephanie’s focus on personal care. She asks thoughtful questions to find out what you like and don’t like about your hair. Then, she works with you to solve common problems like split ends, breakage, or scalp irritation, and helps you set simple, long-term goals for your hair.

Importantly, Stephanie never pressures anyone to buy products. She’s happy to teach clients how to care for their hair at home, but she won’t make you feel bad if you don’t want to buy anything extra. Her main goal is to make sure you can recreate your salon look at home, rather than leaving the salon happy only to struggle to style your hair later.

NOTE: Stephanie's location is up and running! I just parked in front of her salon and heard her friendly voice saying hello as I was joining my family for dinner, next door at McGlinn's.

Clearing Up Common Myths: What to Know Before Your Visit

To help make your next salon visit easy, Stephanie shared some common myths and her own house rules:

* Clean Hair is Best: Despite what you may have heard, dirty hair isn’t always better for a salon visit. Stephanie recommends coming in with clean hair. Just brush it well before your appointment, and avoid brushing too hard right before a color service to protect your scalp.

* Styling Included: You won’t leave the salon with wet hair. Styling after your service is always included in the price, so you can be sure you love your look before you go.

* A Welcoming Space: The salon is open to everyone and has a relaxed, community feel. You can enjoy a snack or drink, bring a friend, and even bring your friendly, well-behaved pet along.

Whether you prefer a simple, natural style or want to try something bold and creative, Stephanie makes it easy. With some time and trust, a visit to Orondo Avenue could be just what your hair needs.

Hologramhair Lounge (113 Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee, next door to McGlinn's)

Salon phone: 509-860-9881 Instagram: @Hologramhair

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