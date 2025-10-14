For over a year, the excitement for the new In-N-Out in Clark County, just North of Vancouver, Washington, was growing to Mt. Rainier proportions. On Wednesday morning, August 10th at 10:30 a.m. The wait was finally over.

Did the Ridgefield In-N-Out location live up to all of the hype? The opening day crowds have been sitting in line for the drive-thru and waiting more than 3 hours. Those who chose to brave the crowd inside reported that going inside was much faster.

Customer feedback on the food has been mixed, with many praising the fresh, crisp fries and decent-sized burgers. Some picky customers pointed out that the bun wasn’t soft enough. However, many of the first people to try In-N-Out at the new Ridgefield location were happy to be part of the excitement and promised to return despite the long wait.

In-N-Out burger via Getty Images for John Varvatos In-N-Out Burger via Getty Images for John Varvatos loading...

In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Wait times

Drive-thru

Initial wait times for the drive-thru were extremely long, sometimes up to 3 hours, especially around the grand opening. Seattle’s MyNorthwest reported someone waiting as long as 14 hours to experience In-N-Out’s opening week.

Several people mentioned that ordering inside was often much faster. Some customers reported getting their food in under 15-20 minutes by going inside.

n-N-Out Burger drive-thru via Getty Images n-N-Out Burger drive-thru via Getty Images loading...

In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Food and service

Food quality

Many customers enjoyed the food, noting the freshness of the veggies, the crispness and quality of the fries, and a good burger-to-bun-to-meat ratio.

Service

The staff was described as friendly and welcoming, even during the high volume of opening day.

Minor criticism

Some customers had minor complaints about details, including the consistency of the peanut butter, the bun not being soft enough, and the quality of the utensils.

In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Overall experience

High Volume/ High demand of customers

The new location experienced extremely high demand, particularly during its opening weeks, leading to very long lines.

Customers' willingness to return

Despite the huge opening day crowds and some minor criticisms, many customers expressed a desire to return, showing high excitement for the new location.

