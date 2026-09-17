Justin Bieber and Harry Styles have reportedly landed at the top of Roc Nation's wish list for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, according to sources who spoke with TMZ. Jay-Z's company handles live music strategy for the NFL, and Jay-Z has the final say on who ends up on that stage.

Neither artist has actually been approached yet. That detail matters, because sources close to both camps say there's a real chance they'd turn the offer down even if it came.

Why Both Names Make Sense Right Now

Bieber's stock is riding high after headlining the halftime show at this summer's FIFA World Cup Final, introduced onstage by Jason Sudeikis in character as Ted Lasso. Styles, meanwhile, just wrapped a 30-night Madison Square Garden residency and performed for more than a million fans across 12 nights at Wembley Arena in London. He's since extended his "Together, Together" tour into 2027, with dates running through August — a scheduling conflict that could easily collide with a February Super Bowl commitment.

Neither singer has ever headlined the halftime show before, which makes both names genuinely fresh options for a slot the NFL usually locks down by late September.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

What This Means for Washington Fans

The game itself lands February 14th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — the same venue that hosted Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar back in 2022. The NFL doesn't pay halftime performers directly, but most artists say yes anyway for the exposure and the streaming bump that inevitably follows. The Seahawks could return to the Super Bowl and be part of the star-studded day, when the world watches history in the making.

For Wenatchee Valley fans who caught Styles' Together, Together tour news last week or grew up on Bieber's early hits, this is a name worth watching over the next few weeks. An official announcement typically drops by late September — so the wait, at least, won't last long.

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