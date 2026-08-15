Two years ago, Costco quietly pulled its Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips off shelves, both the red dairy bags and the blue dairy-free version. Rising cocoa prices made it impossible to keep the private label competitive, the company said, and Nestlé Toll House chips moved in to fill the gap.

Plenty of shoppers refused to accept the swap. One Reddit user summed it up: "I've been a Scrooge with my last bag — I refuse to buy Nestlé products." Others rationed what remained, hoarding their final bags like a stockpile before a storm.

Word Started Spreading This Week

Now the red bags are showing up again. Members have spotted them at warehouses around the country over the past few days, and social media lit up almost instantly. One Redditor's reaction — "This is the best news!" — pretty much captured the mood.

There's a catch worth mentioning before anyone drives straight to Costco expecting the old price. A 4.5-pound bag now runs roughly $14.99, up from $7.99 in 2021. Cocoa prices climbed nearly 200% during the shortage that triggered the original discontinuation, and even with supply improving, that cost hasn't fully unwound.

What This Means for Wenatchee Valley Bakers

The rollout is happening store by store rather than all at once nationwide, so don't be surprised if your local warehouse hasn't restocked yet while a Costco two states over already has. Checking the Costco app before making a special trip isn't a bad idea.

For home bakers across North Central Washington gearing up for fall baking season — apple season means pie season, and pie season tends to lead straight into cookie season — this is genuinely good news. The higher price stings a little. But if you've been holding out for two years, waiting on the real thing instead of settling for Nestlé, a few extra dollars probably won't stop you from grabbing a bag.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll