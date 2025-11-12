My memories of going with my mom to Kmart as a child involved leaving my mom (who was looking at clothing and other adult items) and looking over the great Kmart toy section. I would see something I liked and streak over to ask for whatever was the hot toy at the time. She would say no, but months later, it would mysteriously seem to find its way under the Christmas tree.

Great memories of childhood at Kmart

Grabbing a burger or hot dog at the K Cafe luncheonettes and finding Bluelight Specials are all long gone, Kmart itself has become a relic of the past. Kmart's heyday was in the 1970s and 1980s. There was something magical about Christmas shopping at Kmart.

Unfortunately, the last time the company made a profit was in 2010.

Do You Remember Kmart Stores here in Washington?

The first Washington K-Mart location opened in Spokane in the late summer of 1966. The franchise had a great run until the early 2000s, when locations slowly began to close. The final Washington K-Mart closed in Burlington (Skagit County) in 2020.

Here is a list of the last K-Marts to leave Washington.

Aberdeen - 1015 S Boone Street - SouthShore Mall - Closed in 2000. Demolished.

Bellevue - 15063 Main St - Closed in 2002. Demolished for Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Bellingham - 1001 E Sunset Dr - Closed in 2018. Currently At Home Decor & Furniture

Bremerton - 4210 Wheaton Way - Closed in 2010. Currently, Narrows Self Storage.

Burlington - 1550 S Burlington Blvd - Last Kmart in Washington - Closed in April 2020. Currently Vacant.

Chehalis - 1201 NW Louisiana Ave - Closed in 2018. Currently U-Haul.

Edmonds - 22511 WA-99 - Closed in 2002. Currently, 99 Ranch Market.

Everett - 8102 Evergreen Way - Closed in 2014. Demolished for Affordable Housing.

Federal Way - 1207 S 320th Ave - Sunset Square - Closed in 1996—currently Safeway.

Kennewick - 7500 W Canal Drive - Tri-Cities Center - Closed in 2003—currently Burlington Coat Factory.

Kent - 24800 W Valley Hwy - Closed in 2018. Currently, a Kaiser Permanente

Lacey (Olympia) - 4141 Martin Way - Closed in 2012. Currently, Hobby Lobby/Tractor Supply.

Marysville - 9623 State Ave - Closed in July 2016. Currently Coastal Farm & Ranch.

Moses Lake - 813 N Stratford Road - Columbia Basin Plaza - Opened on October 28, 1976 - Closed on June 21, 1992—currently Big Lots.

Moses Lake - 1020 North Stratford Road - Opened on June 22, 1992 - Closed in 2003. Currently, Marshalls, JoAnn, and Sportsman's Warehouse.

Oak Harbor - 32165 WA-20 - Closed in 2014. Currently, Planet Fitness and Tractor Supply.

Pasco - 3521 West Court Street - Closed in 2003. Currently Goodwill.

Port Angeles - 3000 US-101 - Closed in 1998. Demolished for Walmart.

Port Orchard - 1353 Olney Ave SE - Closed in 2002—currently Bi-Mart.

Puyallup - 621 River Rd - Closed in November 2013. Currently, Planet Fitness, Auto Zone, and Tractor Supply.

Renton - 440 Rainer Ave S - Closed in 2002—currently McLendon Hardware.

Seattle - 7345 Delridge Way SW - Closed in 2003. Demolished for The Home Depot.

Seattle - 13200 Aurora Ave N - Closed on March 17, 2013. Currently, Asian Family Market and Hobby Lobby.

Spanaway - 17911 Pacific Ave - Pacific Commons - Closed in July 2017. Currently Vacant.

Spokane - 4110 E Sprague Ave - First Kmart in Washington (Opened on August 25, 1966) - Closed in March 2019. Currently U-Haul.

Spokane - 6606 N Division St. - Closed in 2011. Demolished for Lowe's.

Sunnyside - 2600 Yakima Valley Hwy - Closed in 2002. Currently, Grocery Outlet, Planet Fitness, and Tractor Supply.

Tacoma - 5132 6th Ave - Closed in March 2017. Demolished.

Tacoma - 1414 E 72nd St - Closed in 2017. Currently, Grocery Outlet, Big Lots, and Urban Air Adventure Park.

Tacoma (Lakewood) - 5401 100th St SW - Closed on January 13, 2013. Currently, Big Lots and Hobby Lobby.

Vancouver - 2711 N.E. Andresen Road - Closed in 2010. Currently Living Hope Church.

Veradale - 15303 E Sprague Ave - Closed in 2002. Currently, Eastpoint Church.

Walla Walla - 2200 E Issacs Ave - Closed in 2019. Demolished for Multi-Family Apartment Buildings.

Wenatchee - 1340 N Wenatchee Ave - Opened on July 21, 1973 - Closed on March 21, 1993. Later Shopko. Currently, WinCo Foods.

Wenatchee - 151 Easy Street - Opened on March 22, 1993 - Closed in August 2006. Currently Big Lots.

Yakima - 2304 E Nob Hill Blvd -Closed in 2016. Currently U-Haul.

