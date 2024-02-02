For more than 160 years, Macy’s has produced the best-quality and most stylish merchandise. At one point, there seemed to be a Macy’s location in just about every major shopping mall in America.

Like many national brands trying to excel in today’s current economy, Macy’s is continuing its trend of cutting expenses. One of the most noticeable ways they do this is by closing underperforming locations.

The planned closure of the five Macy's stores is in four separate states, including two here on the West Coast.

This sudden announcement comes in tandem with last week's news of Macy’s laying off 2,350 employees.

The recent downturn of the economy and the trend of buying goods online has affected the longtime brand - that was founded in 1858 - in New York City.

As of January 2024 - there are 11 Macy’s locations in the state of Washington - including one in the Wenatchee Valley Mall.

None of the 11 Washington locations are on the planned Macy’s chopping block.

Macy's will close these five stores following layoffs of more than 2,000

Macy’s Ballston (Arlington, Virginia)

Macy’s Bay Fair (San Leandro, California)

Macy’s Kukui Grove (Lihue, Hawaii)

Macy’s Simi Valley Town Center (Simi Valley, California)

Macy’s Governor’s Square (Tallahassee, Florida)

For the five closing Macy’s stores - they will hold clearance sales for 2 to 3 months before shutting their doors for good.

If you or someone you know lives in the communities affected by the Macy's closures, you can still purchase their products online.



