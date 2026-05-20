Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in the Wenatchee Valley. For many, it’s time to fire up the grill, gather in the backyard, and soak up the sunshine. If you’re hosting a holiday bash this year, whether it’s your first time or you’ve done it before, HGTV has some clever DIY ideas to help your barbecue stand out.

Creative Food and Drink Stations for Your Guests

The key to a memorable get-together is in the details. Rather than using a regular cooler, try setting up a themed drink station with sangria popsicles and a backyard beer tasting to highlight local Washington brews. Small changes to the food can make a big difference. For example, replace regular bowls with a potato chip bar featuring unique condiments, and serve popular 'rib cups' by pouring barbecue sauce into the bottom of a cup and standing a rib upright inside for easy, mess-free mingling.

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Clever Layout and Rustic Seating Ideas

Setting the right mood is just as important as planning the menu. To keep guests comfortable, try creative seating options. Use hay bales covered with patriotic throw blankets for a rustic touch. You can also stack wooden pallets and decorate them with bandanas to create unique food and drink displays.

To create a relaxed party atmosphere, move your tables and chairs from the deck onto the lawn. This simple change opens up the space and helps prevent crowding near the back door.

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Backyard Lighting and Outdoor Movie Night Tips

As the sun goes down, light up your backyard with plenty of string lights and lanterns. To end the holiday weekend, set up an outdoor movie screen and enjoy a film under the stars. With these easy and creative ideas, your Memorial Day cookout will be remembered all summer.

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker