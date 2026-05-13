If you’re ready for a long weekend, you’re in good company. Memorial Day is almost here, and AAA’s latest forecast shows that this travel season could break records.

About 45 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25. This is a new record for the holiday, even though higher oil prices have made gas more expensive than it’s been in years.

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By Land and By Air

About 39.1 million travelers will be driving. Even though gas prices are higher, people flying within the U.S. who booked early are paying about 6% less for tickets. Around 3.66 million will fly, and another 2.2 million will travel by cruise, train, or bus.

Seattle Takes the Spotlight

Orlando is still the top U.S. destination, but Seattle has jumped to second place. The city will be busy, thanks to its waterfront attractions and the start of the Alaska cruise season.

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Navigating the Congestion

Since 87% of travelers will be driving, patience is key. AAA and INRIX say the worst traffic will be on Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, especially from 3 to 6 p.m. For less traffic, try traveling on Sunday.

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Top 10 U.S. Destinations

Orlando, FL Seattle, WA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Anchorage, AK Chicago, IL Denver, CO Boston, MA

With summer about to begin, make sure to check your tire pressure and battery before you leave. Since big crowds are expected, preparing ahead and starting early can really help.

25 All-Time Biggest Movies Released on Memorial Day Here is a look at the top-grossing movies of all time released on Memorial Day weekend. The gross amount represents how much the movie made after being released on Memorial Day weekend. The total gross amount is the total dollars made through 2025.

(Numbers from Box Office Mojo are current as of May 20, 2025.) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll